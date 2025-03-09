iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $25.11 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

