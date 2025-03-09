iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IGEB opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1843 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.