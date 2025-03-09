iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.34 and last traded at $52.36. Approximately 1,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72.

About iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.