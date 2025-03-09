iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.34 and last traded at $52.36. Approximately 1,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.55.
iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72.
About iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.
