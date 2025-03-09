iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $378.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

