Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Leidos by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $139.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.70. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.22 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.87.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

