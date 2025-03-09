Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,431 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 500.7% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,048,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,797,000 after acquiring an additional 873,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.2 %

JCI stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $10,292,166.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,802,081.72. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 837,777 shares of company stock worth $72,867,455 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

