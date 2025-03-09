Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Prescient Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

