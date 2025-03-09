Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 61 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.79 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.84 and its 200-day moving average is $503.99.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

