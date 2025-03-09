Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,630 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

