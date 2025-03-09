John Wigglesworth Buys 8,000 Shares of Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) insider John Wigglesworth bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.04 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of A$40,320.00 ($25,358.49).
Atlas Arteria Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.78.
About Atlas Arteria
