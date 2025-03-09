JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Price

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $231.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 7.1 %

GWRE stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.56, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.68 and a 200-day moving average of $184.83. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,014,727.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,192,733.80. The trade was a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,828 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $483,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,814,275.66. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,836. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

