Keybank National Association OH Acquires 10,172 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,546,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 616,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,059,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,190,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 112.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,300,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,716 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,946 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

