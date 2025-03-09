Keybank National Association OH Buys New Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY opened at $244.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.68 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,986 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

