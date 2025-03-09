Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

