Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,790 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,516,000 after acquiring an additional 109,783 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 11,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFRD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,835.04. This represents a 32.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,692 shares of company stock worth $6,207,725. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.81.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. Analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

