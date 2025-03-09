Keybank National Association OH Sells 800 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 767.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after acquiring an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

UMB Financial stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average is $112.47. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

