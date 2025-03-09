Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives $5.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

NASDAQ KC opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.23. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $22.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.