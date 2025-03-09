LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LandBridge from $38.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LandBridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

LB stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. LandBridge has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $84.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LandBridge by 370.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LandBridge in the third quarter valued at $383,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LandBridge by 40.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 686,070 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LandBridge by 10.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

