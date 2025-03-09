Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Up 28% – Here’s Why

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) was up 28% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 107,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Lara Exploration Stock Up 28.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.

About Lara Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.