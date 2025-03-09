Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $132.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.