Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,735,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244,641 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,017,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,346,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,098,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.