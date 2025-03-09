Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $99.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

