Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 3,214 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.