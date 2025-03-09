Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of SOXL opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.96. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $70.08.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

