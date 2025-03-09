Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 543 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 266.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 5.1 %

MUR stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu purchased 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at $989,635.50. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. This represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

