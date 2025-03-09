Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,569 Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

Grail Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $32.88 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grail ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRAL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Grail in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grail in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Grail Profile

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

