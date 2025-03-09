Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 184 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 914,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $4,969,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $69.65 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $1,778,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,590.52. This trade represents a 44.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $747,261.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,339 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,984. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

