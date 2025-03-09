M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $5.92 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $282.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Robin L. Washington acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $294.61 per share, for a total transaction of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,331.45. The trade was a 4.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Bank of America lowered their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.62.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

