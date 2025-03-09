M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $5.92 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $282.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00.
Insider Activity at Salesforce
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Bank of America lowered their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.62.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM
Salesforce Profile
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Salesforce
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.