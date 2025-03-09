M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,908,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $3,870,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $261.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.41. The company has a market capitalization of $242.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

