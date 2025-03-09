Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $149.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.01. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

