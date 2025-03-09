Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.6% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.51 and a 52 week high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.