Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Allegion by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Allegion by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

