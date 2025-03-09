Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 3,380 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.