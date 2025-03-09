Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 3,380 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.