Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $588,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $146,712,000. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in PTC by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,164,000 after buying an additional 650,990 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PTC by 19.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 33.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,677 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PTC opened at $162.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.53 and a twelve month high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

Get Our Latest Report on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.