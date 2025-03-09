Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMLP opened at $3.65 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 million, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares during the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 260,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

