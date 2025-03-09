Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) traded down 11.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). 18,429,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.98) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 596.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Melrose Industries

In related news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.31), for a total value of £44,997 ($58,143.17). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.