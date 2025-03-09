Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 109,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,916.64. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,343.36. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $52.25.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

