Miramar Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.23 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

