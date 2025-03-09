Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.62. 50,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 162,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $4,141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mural Oncology by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mural Oncology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mural Oncology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

