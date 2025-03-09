National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

