Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.