Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,933 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $128.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average is $132.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.