Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,098 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

