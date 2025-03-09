Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

NVST has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE NVST opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Envista has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,059,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,630,000 after purchasing an additional 699,625 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,346,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after buying an additional 308,221 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,854,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,762,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,923 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Envista by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,694,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 615,577 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

