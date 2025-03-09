Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) vs. Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) Financial Comparison

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and Sound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International 3.96% 7.49% 4.70% Sound Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nexxen International and Sound Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.52 -$21.49 million $0.39 22.51 Sound Group $1.77 billion 0.01 -$17.84 million N/A N/A

Sound Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nexxen International and Sound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sound Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nexxen International presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.01%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Sound Group.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Sound Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

