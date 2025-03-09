Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Bank of America

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s previous close.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

NCLH opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

