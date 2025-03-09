Nuclear Stocks To Follow Now – March 9th

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, and Vistra are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to the inventory of nuclear weapons, components, and materials maintained by a nation or organization. These stocks are managed under strict security and regulatory protocols due to their critical role in national defense, arms control agreements, and broader international security dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $4.32 on Friday, reaching $288.90. 7,396,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion and a PE ratio of 51.96. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.70.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $495.91. 3,838,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,988. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.07. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.96. 9,790,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.87. Vistra has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

