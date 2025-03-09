Nuclear Stocks To Research – March 6th

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, Constellation Energy, Oklo, NextEra Energy, and Southern are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are shares of companies that operate within the nuclear industry, such as those involved in nuclear power generation, reactor design, uranium mining, and nuclear waste management. These stocks typically exist in a highly regulated environment, with their performance influenced by government policies, safety standards, and evolving energy market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $16.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.48. 4,077,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,023. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.22.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $495.73. 1,862,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,338. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $518.77. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.51.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $10.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.72. 5,182,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,497,565. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.46. Vistra has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded down $13.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.41. 2,437,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945,356. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of Oklo stock traded down $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,300,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,410,586. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.95. Southern has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

