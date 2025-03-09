OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,021,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 533,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,290,000 after buying an additional 54,471 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PH opened at $635.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $492.71 and a one year high of $718.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $664.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

