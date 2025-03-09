Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $25.58. 5,386,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,165,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKLO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Oklo Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

In other news, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

